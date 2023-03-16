iPhone 15: all about the Ultra and USB-C version

The apple giant is preparing to present, as every year, in September 2023, its new range of iPhones. Apple intends to bring a real wave of freshness to its range this year. Indeed, we hear about an Ultra version of the future iPhone 15 which, in addition, will be equipped with a USB type-C port! Let’s see it all.

An iPhone 15 Ultra that will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Apple has repeatedly made changes to its range, notably in 2022, replacing its “mini” version with the iPhone 14 Plus. This year, it will probably be around the iPhone 15 Pro Max to disappear, to make way for an Ultra version, probably inspired by Samsung’s S range.

The famous analyst, Ming-Chi Kua, known for his predictions on Apple products, insinuates that the next iPhone 15 Pro will be called iPhone 15 Ultra. Thus, Apple will be able to accentuate the high-end aspect of the model compared to its little brothers, which are: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro. Remember that this name has already been applied to the Apple Watch Ultra. It would undoubtedly be accompanied by a hardware improvement, which will widen the gap between the Pro model and the Ultra model unlike the iPhones 15 and 15 Plus which will be materially identical, except on the diagonal of the screen.

The iPhones planned for 2023 will therefore be:

iPhone 15. (6.1 inch);

iPhone 15 Plus. (6.7 inches);

iPhone 15 Pro. (6.1 inches and better specs);

iPhone 15 Ultra. (6.7 inches and better specs).

An iPhone with a USB-C port, yes, it’s possible!

For ecological reasons, the EU imposes universal connectors in order to reduce the renewal of accessories as much as possible, and in this particular case, it is cables. Thus, the Apple brand will have to comply with this resolution, at least for the European market. The first device to adopt this connection will therefore be the iPhone 15, despite Apple’s dissatisfaction.

However, Apple is aiming to leave the standard of wired charging by offering a 100% wireless iPhone, thanks to inductive charging and Apple’s MagSafe technology.

The end of the notch on the entire 2023 series

Apple’s iconic notch first appeared on the iPhone X in 2017. This design has had a huge impact on the mobile phone market. However, over the years, in an era where all manufacturers are trying to produce screens that cover the entire front of smartphones, the notch has become obsolete.

Apple eventually gave way to the notch to Dynamic Island, which was deemed more useful and aesthetically pleasing. This design first appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro. A black band less bulky than the notch, which is however able to accommodate all the sensors necessary for FACE ID.

In addition, it is possible to interact with this small bubble. For now, few apps are compatible, but in the future, developers will surely have to get on with it, especially if it is included on the entire iPhone 15 range, so apps will not be at the train.