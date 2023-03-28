iPhone 15: the physical SIM card would be replaced by the eSIM

The iPhone 15 could definitely mark the end of the physical SIM card in France. Not only will the iPhone 15 be compatible with the eSIM, but it would also only work with the digital SIM card.

Last year, Apple removed the physical SIM card from the iPhone 14 in the United States. It has been replaced by an eSIM integrated into the smartphone. This remotely activated digital SIM card allows users to easily change subscription and operator. In France, the iPhone 14 was still released with a physical SIM card drawer. This is now set to change with the iPhone 15 expected in September.

iPhone 15 render © 4RMD / YouTube

In France, the four models of the iPhone 15 could be released without physical nano SIM card tray. They would therefore only work with the eSIM card integrated directly into the device. This novelty could also extend to other European countries in addition to France.

The iPhone 15 would be the first from Apple to abandon physical SIM cards in France

We were already expecting the iPhone 15 to be compatible with the eSIM in France. The digital SIM card is indeed becoming more and more popular. It offers more advantages compared to physical SIM card. For example, you don’t need to remove the SIM card tray when you arrive in a new country. Simply purchase an eSIM pack and scan the provided QR code to activate your eSIM.

With iPhone 14, users in the United States can even manage up to 8 eSIMs in settings. Users in France would therefore soon benefit from the same advantages of the eSIM. Moreover, do not hesitate to find our complete file on the differences between the iSIM, the eSIM and the nano SIM.

In a few years, we will probably not see a single smartphone with a physical SIM card tray. Digital SIM card technology will be adopted by all smartphone manufacturers. The iPhone 15 could therefore take a step towards the definitive disappearance of the SIM card drawer. Apple has also planned other big new features with the iPhone 15. We are thinking in particular of the USB-C port which will definitely replace the usual Lightning port, even if you will have to pay more to take advantage of fast charging.

Source : MacRumors