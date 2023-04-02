iPhone 15: This function should start thanks to ultra-low energy mode



A tipster who was able to publish precise details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro early last year has now leaked interesting information about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and their new ultra-low-energy microprocessor.





This is from a new one Report by MacRumors out. MacRumors received the information via the magazine’s forum. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are said to use a new ultra-low-energy microprocessor that allows certain functions to work even when the iPhone is turned off or the battery is dead.

For example, the supposedly upcoming new capacitive solid-state buttons could then also work when the iPhone is switched off. The source of this rumor is the same forum member who shared exact details about the Dynamic Island last year before the iPhone 14 Pro was officially unveiled. So there is good reason to believe that the new information is just as reliable.

Super low energy mode is replaced

According to the anonymous source, the new microprocessor will replace Apple’s current super-low-energy mode, which allows an iPhone to be located via Find My after it’s turned off.

The new chip will reportedly inherit those existing Bluetooth LE/Ultra Wideband capabilities, in addition to powering the solid-state buttons – including an “action button” that replaces the mute button – when the phone is on, off, or the battery is dead is.

The microprocessor recognizes when capacitive buttons are pressed or held, and even recognizes its own version of 3D Touch with the new volume button, action button, and power button while the phone is off or the battery is dead,” the tipster said an iPhone owner continues to use Apple Pay despite a dead battery The source also claims that the new low-power capacitive features are currently being tested with and without Taptic Engine feedback when the device is off, but not when the battery is dead.

“Whether or not this treat will make it into production is highly uncertain, but it’s being tested,” the source said. The anonymous tipster claims his inside source is part of the Apple development team.

