iPhone 17 line may gain 120 Hz ProMotion screen on all models

Apple may bring the 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display to all iPhone models as early as 2025, according to estimates by trusted market analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). He also expects the debut of Face ID under the screen for the most expensive models launched in the same year.

In the DSCC forecast, all iPhones will gain LTPO-type OLED display from 2025, offering a variable refresh rate from 10 Hz to 120 Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen, reducing battery consumption and still offering a fluid interface and more soft.

Currently, only Apple’s most expensive and powerful products offer ProMotion-enabled displays, including MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPhone Pro models.

While the common duo of the iPhone 17 series will debut the 120 Hz screen maintaining the Dynamic Island (which debuts this year on all iPhone 15 models), the premium duo is expected with a great exclusive feature: the placement of Face ID underneath of the display and use of a single circular notch for the front camera.

The arrival of Face ID under the screen in common models should happen two years after the debut in the premium duo: in 2027 with the iPhone 19. At this time, the most powerful models of Apple cell phones should adopt the front camera under the screen, offering edge-to-edge uninterrupted display for the more expensive versions.

This early debut in premium models and late arrival in common versions has a reason: to keep the cheaper models at an attractive price and draw more attention to those looking for the best iPhone of the year with exclusive features.

As said, this year the entire iPhone 15 line should debut with Dynamic Island, declaring the end of the wide format cutout at the top of the display and its complete replacement by the pill notch that offers interactivity thanks to Apple’s exclusive software resources. The quartet will also arrive with USB-C replacing the Lightning connector and a new design with rounded corners.

The most powerful duo, composed this year by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will arrive exclusively with vibration-simulated click side buttons and the biggest change in components since the iPhone 4. The devices will also be the only ones with a new titanium finish in instead of stainless steel and should conquer the feat of canvas with the thinnest edges in the world.

Apple’s new smartphones are expected to launch in September. See what to expect from the iPhone 15 lineup.

Source: Ross Young