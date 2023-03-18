iPhone has the best camera on the market for the 4th year in a row

The iPhone 14 line won two trophies at the 6th Canaltech Award, both by the technical jury. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro won the best camera, while the larger model, the Pro Max, won the phone with the best autonomy.

In the case of the best camera, it is the fourth consecutive year that the Apple smartphone wins the category. On the other hand, it is the first time that an iPhone takes the trophy for the cell phone with the best battery life.

Remembering that the technical jury is made up of journalists from Canaltech and other vehicles, in addition to experts and influencers in the technology field.

Best Smartphone Camera

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The excellent quality of photographs in different scenarios is what gave the iPhone 14 Pro the trophy for best smartphone camera. Apple has improved the sharpness of its device since the previous year, so the technical jury again considered the device as better for photos and videos.

In the iPhone 14 Pro line, the main camera jumped to 48 MP, being able to capture more details and more light at the same time. With this, Apple managed to prevent competitors from jumping ahead in camera quality, since many Android phones use sensors of more than 100 MP.

But the highlight is the front camera, which is still considered the best for taking selfies. So much so that many influencers continue to use the Apple phone to produce content.

Smartphone with Better Autonomy

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The technical jury of the Canaltech Award also chose the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the cell phone with the best autonomy of the year. According to several tests carried out by Canaltech and other vehicles, Apple’s 2022 model managed, at the very least, to maintain the good autonomy of its predecessor.

And even though Android competitors have improved the battery life of their devices, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best in this regard. It’s a top of the line that delivers more than a day of use, even for the most demanding users.

Thanks to Apple, who optimized iOS and improved energy efficiency on the new A16 Bionic chip, which is 4 nanometers. Thus, even with a slightly smaller load, the iPhone 14 Pro Max manages to deliver autonomy similar to that of its predecessor.