iPhone: Under-Display-Face-ID and 120 Hertz for all models will take years

Who thinks of the “iPhone 17 Pro” or the “iPhone 19 Pro”? Experts in screens definitely. The well-known display analyst Ross Young from the company DSCC has now an updated roadmap published for Apple’s future smartphone models.

Bring a little patience

According to this, it won’t be until 2025 before the company can pack its Face ID facial recognition sensor under the iPhone screen. According to Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants, this under-display face ID is accompanied by a – small – round hole for the selfie camera. The DSCC expert speculates that visible face ID and camera elements will not disappear completely until 2027. In 2028, all iPhone models – and not just the Pro devices – could eventually have this technology.

Apple has been experimenting with Under-Display Face ID and corresponding camera variants for many years. In the Android world, these systems have been sold by small and large suppliers for years, but they are not yet accurate enough for Apple – both in terms of the security of the recognition performance and the quality of the camera images. The group therefore researches and develops itself. However, there are delays. Last year, Ross believed that the first iPhone Pro models with Under Display Face ID, also known as Under Panel Face ID, would appear in 2024, i.e. with the “iPhone 16 Pro”. This is no longer the case.

120 Hertz for all models is also coming

Then there is another technology that Apple already integrates into its Pro models: the so-called ProMotion display. This allows refresh rates of up to 120 Hertz to be achieved, which allows for an optimized display of content, especially with fast scrolling effects and movements. However, the module can also go down to 1 Hertz, for example for the always-on display that Apple has been using since the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

Apple always intended to bring ProMotion, which has been in the range since 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro (there with 10 to 120 Hertz), into more devices. According to Ross, this should also be the case for standard iPhones from 2025. Apple also procures low-power LTPO panels for these models. It would therefore be conceivable that “iPhone 17” and “iPhone 17 Plus” – no matter how the devices are called – will also have always-on screens. It is said that it is already planned to offer the Dynamic Island for the standard models of the iPhone 15 this year.













