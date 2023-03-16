iPhone: women and men do not buy the same models

The iPhone is unquestionably one of the most popular smartphones. Each year, Apple releases four models: the standard, the Plus with a large screen, the more powerful Pro and the Pro Max which combines power and a large screen. The iPhone 15 expected for fall 2023 will not escape the rule, except that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably be called iPhone 15 Ultra. The research firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) wanted to know favorite iPhone models for women and men.

iPhones © Ameen ALmayuf / Unsplash

Do women and men have the same preferences when it comes to the iPhone? According to the results of the study, women and men have different tastes when choosing their iPhone. Moreover, CIRP has already demonstrated that Apple Watch owners prefer to buy more expensive iPhones.

Men preferred more expensive iPhones in 2022

CIRP analyzed customers who bought an iPhone in 2022. The research firm demonstrated that men are more likely to buy an iPhone Pro or Pro Max. Women prefer the basic model or the iPhone Plus. According to the study, 12% of customers bought an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus compared to 8% for male customers.

Additionally, among men who purchased an iPhone in 2022, 41% of them own either an iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max or an iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max against 33% for women. It’s not a huge gap, but it’s enough to show the current trend. Moreover, the gap is even smaller with previous generations of the iPhone. A total of 37% of male and female participants own an iPhone 12 or 13 (standard or mini model). As for the iPhone SE, it is appreciated by both men (7%) and women (also 7%).

Finally, the research firm did not provide details on the reasons that motivate women and men to buy this or that model of iPhone. ” We’re not going to explore broader gender issues about the motivation behind iPhone choices. Our database does not address ego, tech convenience, selfie habits, or hand size issues related to selecting a high-end phone. We leave that speculation to the reader. said CIRP.

Source : Apple Insider