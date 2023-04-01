Iran: Arrest warrant for two women for missing headscarves

In Iran, authorities have ordered the arrest of two women after they were allegedly attacked by a man for not covering their head. An arrest warrant had been issued against the man for “insulting and disturbing order”, the Iranian judiciary announced today on its website Misan Online. Arrest warrants have been issued against the two women for committing a “prohibited act” by removing their headscarves.

The video of the alleged attack had previously spread online. The footage shows two customers in a store who are not wearing the required headgear and are attacked by a man after an argument. The video shows the man dumping a bucket apparently filled with yoghurt over the women’s heads before the shop owner confronted him.

Justice chief threatens women with merciless persecution

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on state television today that the headscarf is a legal requirement in the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, the head of justice of the Islamic Republic, Gholamhossein Mohseni Edschei, threatened all Iranian women without a headscarf with merciless persecution.

“The removal of the veil is tantamount to hostility towards (our) values,” the judiciary chief said, according to reports from several Iranian media. Those “who commit such abnormal acts will be punished” and “persecuted without mercy.”

Edschei left open what penalties the women have to reckon with. The demonstrative renunciation of a headscarf covering the hair has become a central symbol of resistance against the government in Tehran.

Months of protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in mid-September. The vice squad arrested her for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly. In addition to protest rallies, more and more Iranian women are publicly showing their rejection of the government by not wearing a headscarf.