Iran: six months after the start of the protests, the anger does not weaken

Six months ago, a young Iranian woman died after being arrested by the vice squad. His death had sparked a protest movement across the country. Since then, thousands of arrests and numerous executions have taken place, but some continue to defy power.

Women again throw their veils into the flames in the middle of the night in Tehran (Iran). This happened two days ago, on March 14, during the traditional fire festival. The crowd takes up the rallying cry of the rebels: “Death to dictators“. Three women also wave their headscarves under the horns in support of motorists. The crackdown has put an end to the massive protests but the anger and inspiration for change remains intact.

The Shaken Islamic Republic

Young girls have filmed themselves dancing, hair in the air, on a world tube. They would have been arrested. In the absence of a political response, the regime continues to use the security weapon. “It will be very difficult for the regime to reimpose its Islamist way of life, this is its main failure.“, says Clément Therme, specialist in Iran. The authorities know that all it takes is a spark to shake the Islamic Republic even more deeply.