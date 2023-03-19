Iranian president invited to visit Saudi Arabia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed this Sunday, March 19 an invitation he received from King Salman of Saudi Arabia to go to Riyadh to seal the rapprochement between the two countries, said an official of the Iranian presidency.

In Iran, poisonings are on the rise in girls’ schools

“In a letter to President Raisi, King Salman of Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement reached between the two brotherly countries, invited him to Riyadh and called for strong economic and regional cooperation. Mr. Raissi welcomed this invitation”said his deputy chief of staff Mohammad Jamshidi on Twitter.

The sequel after the ad

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that the two countries had agreed on an upcoming meeting of their foreign minister. He indicated that “three places” had been suggested “to hold this meeting”without specifying which ones.

In China, Iran and Saudi Arabia announce to restore diplomatic relations

This announcement follows that made on March 10 by Tehran and Riyadh of their decision to restore their diplomatic relations within two months following talks in China.

A break that dates back to 2016

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran severed ties in 2016 after protesters in the Islamic Republic attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following Riyadh’s execution of a famous Shia cleric.

The agreement between the two rival powers in the Middle East provides for the mutual reopening of embassies, as well as a commitment by each to respect the sovereignty of the other and not to interfere in its ” Internal Affairs “.

In support of Riyadh, other Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain had reduced their diplomatic ties with Tehran.

In recent months, the Emirates and Kuwait have resumed diplomatic relations with Iran.