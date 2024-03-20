Irene Montero, on Dani Alves’ bail: It’s a shame

The former Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has publicly lamented the decision of the Provincial Court of Barcelona by which they have released former footballer Dani Alves on bail of one million euros. The leader of Podemos considers that she sends a dangerous message of lack of protection for all women, that powerful men can buy their freedom. Some statements that go in the same direction as those of the victim’s lawyer, who in addition to filing an appeal has stressed that justice is being done for the rich.

Powerful men can buy their freedom. This is a dangerous message of lack of protection for all women. We need justice to be feminist and equal for all. https://t.co/xSSo7p8qfb — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) March 20, 2024

In the same vein as his other appearances speaking about the case, Montero has defended the importance of justice being feminist and equal for all. Your reaction is similar to that of the former Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence, Ángela Rodríguez Pam, who has defined the situation as pure patriarchal justice.

The bail of one million euros for Alves is a shame, pure patriarchal justice. Feminism has always said it, patriarchy and capital, criminal alliance. Time passes and the problem remains the same. Women’s bodies belong to those who can pay for them.has added.

Alves, who will sleep at least one more night in jail since the bail has not been deposited in the court’s secretariat, According to La Vanguardia, he will rely on Neymar’s father to get the million euros that is required of him to go out on the street.

Furthermore, if you consider it optimal to face the payment, you will have to comply with a series of conditions, such as appearing in court every week and being available for all your requests, your Spanish and Brazilian passport has been revoked, He will not be able to get closer than one kilometer to the victim or the places he frequently frequents.

