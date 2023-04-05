Iris Klein cooks: couple pictures of Peter Klein and Yvonne Woelke surfaced

tz stars

From: Florian Schwartz

Split

No conceit. Iris Klein is beside herself with anger. A new photo of Peter Klein and Yvonne Woelke is said to confirm the adultery.

Mallorca – Although things were already busy in the jungle camp in 2023, a completely different drama attracted a lot of attention beyond the cameras in Australia. According to Iris Klein (55), her husband should peter small (55) – the companion of son-in-law Lucas Cordalis (55) – cheated on actress Yvonne Woelke (41) at the Hotel Versace. The rumors were followed by a week-long social media mudslinging, with Iris at times branded as an overly jealous wife. But now the tide seems to be turning: a new couple picture of Peter and Yvonne is supposed to prove that Iris was right with her suspicions.

Was Iris Klein right? Peter and Yvonne were spotted in the hardware store

In the Sat.1 show “Volles Haus”, Yvonne Woelke had asserted that there was nothing wrong with the rumors of cheating. “There was just so much misrepresentation that was made public and it’s just important for me to emphasize that there was nothing to do with Peter,” said the 41-year-old. “It wasn’t an affair, we didn’t cheat on our partners, Peter and I, and it’s just a shame that people don’t believe us.” Peter had also repeatedly assured the public that nothing had happened between the two; however, he had admitted that he had developed feelings for Yvonne.

Do these photos now prove otherwise? celebrity flash there are couple pictures in which Peter Klein and Yvonne Woelke can be seen together in a Berlin hardware store. In the pictures, both look very familiar and don’t keep any distance from each other. In any case, the photos show that the two spend time together.

Iris Klein on the couple picture of Peter and Yvonne: “Be ashamed, you adulterers”!

Peter’s wife Iris spoke up shortly after the pictures were published on Instagram. “I knew all along that there would come a day when both of them couldn’t keep up the tall tale that started back in Australia and they’ll be seen together,” she captioned the hardware store photo. For a long time she was accused of being a jealous wife who only imagined the affair between Peter and Yvonne. “But that was not the case. He’s been with her for two weeks. How deceitful they both were. Shame on yourselves, you adulterers!” Iris continues to rage.

The cheating drama had only just picked up steam again after fake chat histories were released. These should give the impression that Yvonne had planned the rumors about an affair in order to gain more notoriety. The actress then hired her lawyers. So far there has been no reaction from Peter and Yvonne to the hardware store pictures. Most recently, Iris Klein’s tears flowed after Yvonne’s alleged chats were published. Sources used: promiflash.de, ok-magazin.de, express.de