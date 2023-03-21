Irish style and designer furniture: this is how Emilia Attias decorated her luxurious residence

If there is something that has always characterized emilia attias It is his particular style, personality and elegance. And it is not only seen in the way she looks, but also in the way that with his partner, Turco Naim, they decorated his luxurious home.

One of the most striking details of the property of emilia attias the thing is they maintained the classic style of the house, although they added some avant-garde details. The actress and comedian have an Irish-style bar and a large terrace with a grill.

In “Divine Food” they showed this picturesque corner of the home.

the dwelling of emilia attias It is in the heart of the Belgrano neighborhood and welcomes you with a sign that reads “Bar Open”. The environments maintain the original wood in a dark color, in addition to a large number of old stairs.

In the living room, the driver installed a bar that simulates that of a brewery, where they have a collection of different types of glasses and crystal glassesand lamps with tulips and bottles of different drinks.

In addition, they included works of art and painting in most of the environments.

Regarding the furniture, he installed a dark brown chesterfield-style armchair next to two more modern ones, which are his favorites. As seen in the posts, with a body in apple green.

The outdoor space deserves a separate chapter. Until there you get there through a narrow staircase in which they added three original murals that occupy the walls. One of these with the figure of a tiger is located in the barbecue area, next to the grill.

Together with their daughter they chose some fun furniture and enjoy the tranquility of the home.

The place for friends

So much emilia attias like Turco Naim they are very “friends”. That’s why, They set up an outdoor area with a table and a wooden deck. On the site they placed a glass table with a wicker base and iron chairs.

Together with friends in the living room, at the coffee table in which they added decoration books.

In this part of the house, the construction has a sheet metal roof, a red light and pots. The house houses a lot of modern art that stands out in the midst of the classic elegance of a typical Belgrano mansion.