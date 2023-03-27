Ironmace Removes Dark and Darker From Steam After Allegations Of Theft

Ironmace who is behind the creation of Dark and Darker has recently come under fire due to accusations of theft from Nexon. The background to the accusations is that one of the producers from Ironmace was previously employed by Nexon, who believes that stolen assets and codes were used to create the game Dark and Darker.

Two weeks ago, the office of Ironmace was raided by Korean police following the search of the house due to the allegations of theft, according to the developers it was fast and they claim that a lot of material was taken but nothing that can be connected to what the report of theft includes. Due to everything that is happening around the notification from Nexon, Ironmace has chosen to temporarily remove the game from Steam until this is completed.

On their Discord, they have chosen to write to their followers about the events:

“To all our fans, we have recently been served a cease and desist letter and DMCA takedown by Nexon regarding Dark and Darker based on distorted claims.

We are currently working with our legal team to remedy this issue in the best manner possible. Due to the sensitive legal nature of this issue, we must be careful with our statements so as to not jeopardize our position. We ask for your understanding as we work to get the game back up as quickly as possible.”

The game is still in development and has been available for playtesting but is expected to be released for Early Access in April-May unless the allegations slow it down.

Are you looking forward to Dark and Darker?