Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung

Heidelberg (ots)

The Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung (Heidelberg) comments on the mood in the coalition:

“In their coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP have promised each other a “united approach towards their European partners”. They are currently a long way away from this, not only in the dispute over future cars with or without combustion engines.

That’s no wonder – due to the different traditions of the partners and the still new type of tripartite alliance in the federal government. But also because of the results of the first year together. For reasons of visibility and profiling, the FDP has taken on the role of the self-confident outsider that one could expect of it after the electoral defeats at state level. The Greens are reacting more and more irritably to this – Habeck’s public complaint about alleged piercings is just one example.

And the SPD? The Chancellor would have the task of keeping the store together, but also providing orientation. He shouldn’t hope that his party will benefit if the two junior partners get caught up in deep dislike. If the coalition, which is under his authority to set guidelines, does not deliver, it falls back on him all the more.”

