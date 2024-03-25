IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed refunds

WASHINGTON —The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English) is warning taxpayers that they could be leaving more than 1,000 millions of unclaimed dollars.

The agency reported Monday that approximately 940,000 people in the United States have until May 17 to submit tax returns by refunds unclaimed for fiscal year 2020, amounting to more than $1 billion.

The average refund in 2020 was $932. Texas (93,400), California (88,200), Florida (53,200) and New York (51,400) are the states with the largest number of people eligible for these refunds.

Deadline

“We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. “There is a deadline of May 17 to submit these returns, so taxpayers should start soon, to make sure they don’t run out of their money.”

For those who must submit a tax return, the IRS recommends taxpayers request their W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 returns from their employer or bank, or download a free transcript of the relevant return at the IRS.gov website. under the “Get Transcript Online” menu.

Taxpayers generally have three years to file and claim refunds, otherwise the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

Usually the deadline to request past refunds coincides with the deadline to file taxes, which is April 15, but this year the deadline to send returns for 2020 was postponed until May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . But if a taxpayer hasn’t filed taxes for 2021 or 2022, any 2020 refund will be withheld until he or she files for those years, to ensure he or she doesn’t owe money.

You review their files

Werfel noted that “some people may not have realized that they are entitled to a refund. We encourage people to review their files and start gathering documents now, so they don’t risk missing the May deadline.”

Tax season officially began on January 29.

According to the most recent statistics, more than 71.5 million tax returns have been submitted to the IRS this season.

Source: With information from AP