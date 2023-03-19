Is Asia Ortega, star of a Netflix series, related to Jenna Ortega?

Among the novelties expected this March 17 on Netflix is a new Spanish series starring Asia Ortega. Before watching the seven episodes of this highly anticipated new fiction, find out if this young actress is related to Jenna Ortega, star of Wednesday.
Less than two years after the film’s release up to heavena sequel in the form of a series will be released this Friday, March 17 on Netflix. The seven-part fiction tells the story of Sole, a woman whose fate changes when she learns that her husband Ángel, leader of a gang of robbers, is dead. The young woman finds herself a widow, alone with her son and at the head of many troubled businesses. However, she refuses to return to the tutelage of her father Rogelio, one of Madrid’s biggest receivers. Determined to stay independent, Sole finds new allies who will help her unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearances that have littered her life, and makes contact with the gang of burglars in order to gain their trust and carry out ambitious heists. In the cast of this Netflix series, we find Fernando Cayo (seen in The Money Heist), Alvaro Rico (seen in Elite), Luis Tosar et al Asia Ortega, a young Spanish actress.
Asia Ortega on Netflix: is she related to American actress Jenna Ortega?
Although they share the same last name, Asia and Jenna Ortega – the ranting Wednesday star – are not related. The star of Wednesday was born to a father of Mexican descent and a mother of Mexican-Puerto Rican descent. She is also the fourth in a family of six children: Mariah, Isaac, Mia, Aliyah and Markus, while actress Asia Ortega was born to an Argentinian father and a Spanish mother.
Asia Ortega is the star of an Amazon Original series
Since 2021, the Spanish actress has been the star of L’Internat : The Summitsthe reboot of the series The intership, which made actress Ana de Armas famous in Spain. In this series mixing horror and fantasy, we follow the lives of residents of a boarding school lost in the heart of the mountains and completely isolated from the outside world. The establishment does not welcome just any students: it welcomes teenagers considered rebellious, violent and difficult. The latter then follow a very strict discipline in order to prepare them to reintegrate into society. Soon, they find themselves confronting strangely behaving teachers and a surrounding forest that harbors ancient legends and ancestral dangers. Last spring, the series’ Twitter account announced that L’Internat : The Summits was renewed for a third and final season.
