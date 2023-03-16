Is bottled water an obstacle to sustainable development?

Every minute, over a million bottles of water are sold around the world. Far from the image of a healthy life spent drinking pure, healthy water, it is an uncompromising portrait that paints today a report by the Institute for Water, Environment and Health of the United Nations University (UNU-INWEH), based on the analysis of studies and data from 109 countries, and which comes out almost on the eve of the World Water DayMarch 22.

Lack of transparency, exploitation of local resources, plastic pollution, health issues: the bottled water industry (the report focused only on still water, which has little or no difference in taste with tap water supplied by public utilities Neither carbonated waters, 10% of the market for bottled waters, nor those that have been modified by the addition of minerals, flavors or supplements were considered ) takes the brunt of this study, which tackles the problems of a sector that the authors also present as an obstacle to a major objective of sustainable development: access for all to quality water at an affordable price.

Healthier than tap water: the great illusion?

In industrialized countries, where bottled water is more of a luxury than a necessity, its main selling points are its taste and its reputation for being healthier than tap water. Misconceptions, according to this study.

“The m