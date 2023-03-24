Is ChatGPT a good tool for influencers?

When ChatGPT appeared, many people began to think about the possibilities of using the tool. One of them is that using the artificial intelligence system can help in the creation of content, making scripts from scratch, pointing out topics of a subject, or even being used dangerously for research.

However, is it a good idea? To help me answer this question, I’m currently talking to Rodrigo Allgayer, CEO of Creators, focused on influencers and brands.

Let’s talk about the possibilities, the tools and more.

This is the Canaltech Podcast, published from Tuesday to Saturday, at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

meet the Porta 101.

Enter the social networks of Canaltech searching for @Canaltech in all of them.

Get in touch by our email: [email protected]

between not Canaltech Offers.

This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program also featured reports by Vinícius Moschen, Renan da Silva Dores, Alveni Lisboa and Paulo Amaral. The audio review is by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga. The soundtrack is a creation of Guilherme Zomer and the cover of this program is made by Erick Teixeira.