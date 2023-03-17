Is it a good time to buy MEP dollar?

He mep dollar o if It is one of the most popular exchange rates in Argentina. Among its main reasons are the ease of accessing it (taking into account the deep exchange rate), its legality and whenever possible justify the origin of the funds, the possibility of buying dollars unlimitedly.

In this line, the MEP exchange rate It rose considerably in recent rounds, causing many savers to wonder if it is a good time to buy the stock dollar or if it is more convenient to wait a little longer.

MEP dollar, what is the reason for the increase?

During the month of February, the mep dollar it remained relatively stable, around $360. However, in the month of March, this exchange rate began a uptrend Locating it, at the moment, above $380.

Alejo Sanchez, independent financial adviser and creator of the YouTube channel “Finanzas con Alejo”, explains that part of this rise in March was due to the uncertainty of the debt swap in pesos offered by Sergio Massa.

“When the price of the MEP dollar went from $365 to $375, it was after Massa announced the exchange of debt in pesos with financial institutions with the aim of extending the maturities of the debt in pesos until 2024/2025 and reduce the uncertainty“, says the specialist.

In this sense, the debt swap in pesos had close to 65% adherence, mostly from state entities and financial entities with close to 85% of their holdings according to Telam. Although it was positive, since it cleared a “crisis” scenario due to the debts in pesos, as happened in June of last year, as well as the hypothetical greater monetary issue to meet those obligations.

With the adherence to the debt exchange in pesos, a greater monetary issue was avoided

However, despite this positive fact, the mep dollar continued to rise in price. According to Alejo Sanchez, the debt swap by itself it is insufficient to “calm” the dollar, since it is an election year.

“Another aspect that we must take into account is the current monetary issue that directly impacts the implicit exchange rate of the different financial assets”, warns the specialist.

On the other hand, the expert highlights other problems such as the drought that is affecting the countryside, one of the main “dollar producers” in the country. This fact generates that there is less liquidation by this sector, causing a lower inflow of dollars and, consequently, an upward trend.

Dollar or fixed term: the big question for savers

Although, as we mentioned throughout this note, the dollar is rising in price, the most direct alternative to it is the fixed term. He himself offers a interest rate extremely attractive (78% annual nominal and 113.2% effective annual), causing many savers to wonder if it is time to take refuge in dollar or “bet” on fixed term.

The rate for time deposits rose 3 percentage points

If we take that the mep dollar It is currently trading at $387, taking as reference the interest of the fixed term deposits, should trade at approximately $412 in April to match the fixed term yield.

In this sense, it is “unlikely” that the dollar will increase $25 in just one month, so the fixed term It becomes a great option to protect savings.

Is it a good time to buy dollars?

Although at first glance the fixed term is a better option, in fact it has been the winner in recent years, we must not forget that it is an election year, so the dollar price could rise steeply.

In this sense, the specialist maintains that it is very difficult, almost impossible, to know how much the exchange rate at the end of the year

“However, given current dollar values ​​and the uncertainty of an election year, I recommend dollarizer most of the portfolio regardless of when it is done”, concludes the specialist.