Through his social networks, a young Mexican who is in Germany tells a little about what it is like to study in that country, revealing the average price that a student invests in his education.

Many times it has been talked about the importance that social networks have today, being a space for interaction through which people manage to communicate with each other and, in addition, making a little known about their daily activities.

In this sense, we know that currently short video platforms are the ones that predominate in the market and, above all, in the preference of Internet users. In fact, a Pew Research Center study details that TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube Shorts are the ones used most by young people centennials and, similarly, those of the so-called Generation T.

However, on the other hand, it is well known that we live in an era in which the window of social networks is much broader and more diverse than 10 years ago, which is why, even today, we can speak of a context in which that there are almost a total of five billion people attached to social media, according to the most recent report by We Are Social and Meltwater, Digital 2023.

From this perspective, let’s remember that in 2020, the year of the pandemic, TikTok became the favorite social network among young people, a reason that led it to accumulate more than 1.7 billion monthly users today.

“Is it expensive to study in Germany?”; mexican clarifies myth

What’s this all about? On TikTok, a young man who is in Germany has decided to share some of the passages of him living in the Teutonic country, from his work routine to various activities that he carries out during his stay in the so-called Old Continent.

Not long ago he shared what the work of “godín” is like in that region, a fact that made it viral content that was even published in various media.

Now, as part of his line of content, he decided to tell what it is like to study in Germany and, above all, how much it costs on average, clearing up the myth that education in Europe can be very expensive.

However, according to what he recounts, it just so happens that university expenses in Germany are well below what is charged in a private institution in Mexico. In the words of the tiktoker, known as @emilio.pego:

“We have a country like Germany, where most of the universities are public for both Germans and foreigners, and you only pay a contribution between 100 and 400 euros per semester (between 1,980 and 7,923 Mexican pesos)”, points out. Besides, “The German government estimates that a student requires 934 euros per month (about 18,500 pesos) and this includes rent, health insurance, food and entertainment”says the tiktoker, who also mentions that this figure may vary depending on the person’s lifestyle.

A few months ago the case of the tiktoker known as “Gucci Boy”, who claims to have studied his career at Tec de Monterrey, one of the most expensive universities in Mexico, with a total cost of one million 665 thousand pesos. In addition, he tells that, per month, he paid the amount of 30,000 pesos and 145,000 pesos per semester, that is, close to 300,000 pesos a year.

The reason, he assures, for which he paid one million 665 thousand pesos has to do with the fact of having international experiences.

