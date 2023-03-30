Is it possible to use ChatGPT on a 1984 IBM? This expert tried it and the result was brutal

He ChatGPT that works with Artificial Intelligence mechanisms is beginning to be demanded by technology experts. The questions they ask him test him to see if he is capable of solving the most complex problems of everyday life.

However, the most recent test, which we are going to talk about in this review, does not have to do with any data stored in its extensive information capacity. It is more of a test run on old computer equipment.

That’s not ChatGPT’s fault if it can’t run on an old computer, we already know that. But doing the experiment is interesting to know the tools in which this Artificial Intelligence mechanism can be executed.

If this initiative were to become popular, it would be like the beginning of what is done with DOOM, a video game that has even been made to work in a pregnancy test.

The GPT Chat on a 1984 IBM

According to a review on the website of xatakathe initiative for this development was an airplane pilot, programmer and retro computer hobbyist named Yeo Kheng Meng. To achieve the goal, he applied a couple of tricks, but in the end he was able to establish a conversation with the OpenAI chatbot.

Specifically, the PC he chose was the 1984 BM Portable Personal Computer. The first challenge was finding an option to run ChatGPT for MS-DOS. That’s how he found a program called Open Watcom C/C++, it’s a 32-bit application that runs fine on Windows 11.

In order to make communication (emission, reception and feedback) exist between the computer and the Artificial Intelligence program, he created a proxy HTTP a HTTPS.

Finally, he needed the computer to have a way to generate Internet access. He did it thanks to the 1983 Packet Driver API and its integration with an open source MTPC library.