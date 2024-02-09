Is Joe Biden fit to be president of the United States?

Now, the special counsel’s report describes that Biden cannot even remember when his son died or the date he became vice president of the United States.

In September 2022, Biden called his friend, Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident, at a public event. Where is Jackie? Biden asked. She should be here, she stressed.

In January of this year, he cited one of the members of his cabinet, Health Minister Xavier Becerra, as sitting in one of the rooms of the White House where he was giving a speech with a woman he named as Jen, when in In reality, Becerra was not there.

Several surveys have focused on the age of Biden and Trump, when in reality it is not the age that should matter but the intellectual, physical and mental capacity of the individual to hold a position of that magnitude. And of course, that approach yields simply concerns about Biden’s age and not about his physical-mental state, which is what is truly important in any analysis.

History and recent episodes

Biden, who began his career as senator in 1972 and suffered tragic death of his wife and daughter In a car accident, you carry a history of mistakes and confusions of language and about people. Then in 2015, she lost another of her children to cancer. A sad and regrettable story that has undoubtedly taken its toll and influenced Joe Biden’s mental deterioration.

These episodes have multiplied in recent times and, along with a series of stumbles and falls that have gone viral on social media, have raised questions about his capacity for a second term.

The White House rejected special counsel Hur’s “inappropriate” criticism.

But daily events agree with Hur and others who have referred to the worsening of Joe Biden’s mental incapacity.

In his remarks Thursday night Biden got confused againand called the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, president of Mexico.

On Sunday, evoked a conversation with his French counterpart Francois Mitterrand – who died almost 30 years ago-, instead of the current leader Emmanuel Macron. AND On Wednesday he mentioned that he had spoken in 2021 with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

Biden, who sometimes stutters, also appeared tired while answering questions at the White House on Tuesday after a speech about the crisis on the southern border with Mexico.

“This happens. It happens to all of us,” concluded the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, to try to quell the barrage of criticism and concerns about Biden. A topic that is becoming increasingly difficult to justify to public opinion.

It is not the age, but the physical-mental state

Many people over 90 years old reveal enviable mental and memory capacity.

With a long campaign ahead, the issue will become increasingly hot, said Robert Rowland, professor of Political Communication at the University of Kansas.

“You have to convince people that you have the cognitive abilities and strength,” the academic said.

In his report, special counsel Robert Hur considered that Biden should not face criminal charges for having withheld and disclosed classified federal government documents, but his comments about the president’s memory loss, whom he described as “a well-intentioned old man with bad memory”, become another big blow for his re-election.

Biden reacted angrily shortly afterwards, with his typical very slow movements, in a speech from the White House.

“I’m well-intentioned, I’m an old man and I know what I’m doing. I’m president and I’m going to put this country back on its feet.” “My memory is good,” he said, very angry that the report mentions that he forgot the day of his son Beau’s death. “How the hell dare you?” he said.

Hur insists in the report on Biden’s “diminished powers.” He said that he could not remember the date she became vice president under Barack Obama (2009-2017) and that, furthermore, he was not able to remember that her son Beau died in 2015.

“A man too incapable of accountability for the mismanagement of classified information is certainly not suitable for the Oval Office,” said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, close to Trump.

And using a phrase from the report, fellow Republican Congressman Kevin Hern wrote: “A ‘well-intentioned old man with a bad memory’ who has access to the nuclear codes…”

Source: With information from AFP, AP and other sources.