Is Oumuamua an alien spaceship? New study provides explanation

There could be a simple explanation behind the unusual behavior of the mysterious celestial body.

Since the interstellar object Oumuamua Discovered in 2017, researchers are puzzling over what the bizarre cigar-shaped celestial body could be. The theories range from one alien spaceship until nitrogen iceberg. The unusually high speed and strange trajectory with which Oumuamua moved away from the sun fueled speculation that alien technology could be behind the chunk. A study out now has a profane explanation for this, and will disappoint supporters of the alien theory. The mysterious deviations in the trajectory can be explained by a simple physical mechanism that occurs in many ice comets. That’s what the astrochemists say Jennifer Berger from the University of California at Berkeley and the astronomer Darryl Seligman from Cornell University.

The comet is through outgassing hydrogen been accelerated, according to the researchers. A comet that flies through the interstellar medium is literally cooked by the cosmic rays and thereby forms hydrogen, Bergner says in a broadcast from Berkeley University quoted. The outgassing of the hydrogen, which is caused by the heat effect when entering the solar system, could explain the additional thrust. Inspiration from laboratory experiments The researchers’ experiments were inspired by laboratory experiments that were carried out between the 1970s and 1990s took place. They also showed that ice hit by high-energy particles produces and traps molecular hydrogen. Through cosmic rays, which can penetrate dozens of meters into the ice, parts of the water would be converted into hydrogen gas. Because Oumuamua with dimensions of 115 x 111 x 19 Meter is very small compared to other comets, this process could be strong enough to further accelerate the comet.