Is participating in an undeclared demonstration a crime, as Darmanin asserts?

No more supervised and planned events. Since the announcement of the use of 49.3 to pass the unpopular pension reform, protesters have taken to the streets. And this, without having declared the event beforehand. In front of the Paris police headquarters on Tuesday March 21, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said during a press conference “that being in an undeclared demonstration is a crime and deserves an arrest”.

For the Paris police chief, Laurent Nuñez, the numerous arrests observed in recent days, particularly in the capital, are justified by the fact that “these demonstrations were not declared, organized”, he explained on BFM TV Tuesday. But is this really the case?

“First news”, squeaks the Syndicate of the Judiciary

The declaration of the Minister of the Interior has embittered the Syndicate of the Judiciary. ” First news “ironically tweeted the union, then adding a decision of the Court of Cassation dated June 14, 2022: “Neither article R. 644-1 of the Penal Code nor any other legal or regulatory provision criminalizes the mere fact of participating in an undeclared demonstration. »

In France, the freedom to demonstrate is framed by article 11 of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of August 26, 1789 which affirms that “The free communication of thoughts and opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: every citizen can therefore speak, write, print freely, except to answer for the abuse of this freedom in the cases determined by law” . Integrated in the block of constitutionality, the declaration has a constitutional value.

On the other hand, the Internal Security Code indicates that demonstrations must be declared in advance. Gatherings on the public highway “are subject to the obligation of a prior declaration all processions, parades and gatherings of people, and, in general, all demonstrations on the public highway”, can we read in article L211-1 of the Internal Security Code.

The declaration must be made at the town hall of the commune or at the police headquarters in Paris. If the demonstration has not been declared, it may be prohibited by the representative of the State in the department or, in Paris, the prefect of police.

The organization punishes by law

The simple fact of finding oneself in a spontaneous or even prohibited demonstration is therefore not illegal, it is its organization that is punishable by law. More precisely by article 431-9 of the Penal Code which specifies that the organizer of an undeclared event, declared incompletely or prohibited, incurs up to six months in prison and a fine of 7,500 euros.

It is necessary all the same to bring a nuance because to take part in an undeclared or prohibited demonstration can become illegal if the forces of order dissipate the gathering with two warnings. “These summonses are issued in accordance with procedures designed to inform the people taking part in the assembly of the obligation to disperse without delay”is it written in article L211-9 of the Internal Security Code.