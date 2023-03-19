Is Play worth it? | boston strangler

When you look at the title The Boston Strangler, a horror movie comes to mind, a slasher classic. However, no, we’re talking about a drama about the story of Albert DeSalvo, a murderer of women in the North American city, in the 1960s. Diadnra Guedes saw the new Star+ movie and tells you if it’s worth your play.

Is it worth the play? is our podcast focused on series, movies, games and pop culture, published every Sunday at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

Quoted in the box Worth keeping an eye on:

Invisible City – Season 2 – March 22

Succession – March 26th

Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24th

John Wick 4: Baba Yaga – March 23

Rachel 1:1 – March 23

This episode was scripted, hosted and edited by Wagner Wakka. Participation by Diandra Guedes. Audio review by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga, with soundtrack by Guilherme Zomer. Cover by Erick Teixeira.