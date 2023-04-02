Is Play worth it? | The White Powder Bear

No Vale o Play? this week, Durval Ramos talks with Natalie Rose about the premiere of The White Powder Bear, a film that very freely adapts the true story of the animal that ingested kilos of cocaine in the United States. With an exaggerated tone and a comedy that flirts a lot with other genres, the film is a beautiful surprise coming from the most complete absurdity and that is not afraid to embrace the ridiculous.

O Vale o Play? is our podcast focused on series, movies, games and pop culture, published every Sunday at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

Mentioned in the box Worth Keeping an Eye On:

The King of TV – Season 2 – March 28

Mystery in Paris – March 31

Tetris – March 31st

This episode was scripted and presented by Durval Ramos. Participation by Natalie Rosa. Edited by Jully Cruz. Audio review by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga, with soundtrack by Guilherme Zomer. Cover by Erick Teixeira.