Is starting a business in the pet sector a good option?: Tips for starting a business

Changes in consumption open up new markets that can be used to undertake or invest, such as pet products, which has grown rapidly in recent years.

Pets are no longer a simple company, now they are part of the family and they are expected to have the same care in food, health and hygiene. This translates into a greater demand for products ranging from balanced foods with specific properties, stress toys or services such as spa and hotel for dogs.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography show that 70% of households in Mexico have a pet and it is estimated that there are a total of 80 million pets. In addition, Euromonitor International points out that in 2016 the value of this market in Mexico was 664 million dollars and in 2021 it went to 2,455 million and it is estimated that in 2025 it will grow 27 percent.

Today a greater supply is required to cover the demand for pet products and this opens up a range of possibilities and investment concepts that are interesting for entrepreneurs and businessmen looking to start new businesses.

Take care of them and pamper them

Work and daily activities can be an impediment to not spending the time our pet deserves, or not having someone with order it at the time of a trip Business or vacation, Barberdog seeks to solve these problems.

“The concept was born in 2015 with the idea of ​​having a place that would care for and pamper our dogs as if they were at home. We start with a spa and aestheticsbut the demand made us grow and expand, we added childcare, hotel, boutique and veterinary services”, mentioned Vanessa Rodríguez, general director of the company.

Originally from Aguascalientes and after eight years of operation, Barberdog started a franchise model this year to expand.

There is three investment models: poodle that is designed for shopping centers with a store of 60 to 100 meters and an investment of 1 million 50,000 pesos. The other two models are: Bernes and Alaska that can be purchased with an investment of two to three million pesos.

The concepts include everything, investment, working capital, franchise fee, etc. The return on investment is 18 months and the utility is 40 percent.

“Throughout these eight years, we have had annual growth of up to 60 percent,” Vanessa concluded.

E-commerce and pets

Seeing the development that electronic commerce has had in Mexico, the company of Colombian origin, Laika, ventured into the country uniting the pet market with the immediacy offered by the e-commerce and thus offer a variety of products ranging from clothing and toys to specialized foods.

“We entered the market with the intention of digitizing the concept of a specialized store for dogs and cats, offering a value offer by delivering the same day at home and that you can do everything from our application or website”, indicated Andrea Viejo, Laika’s country manager in Mexico.

In addition to the product catalog, the company seeks to provide specialized advice through its communication channels to find out which product is best for pets and, if necessary, schedule a home visit from a veterinarian.

Likewise, the startup was resilient in the face of the pandemic and in 2021 reported that their sales increased five times more in Mexico and Colombia, and they hoped to have a reach of more than 500 million dollars in 2022 and thus reach five million pets in Latin America.

Health and medicines

The awareness of the health and well-being of pets has increased at the same pace with which the market grows, with the idea of ​​providing a better quality of life to FarmAnimals, a pharmacy franchise specialized in pets that offers specialized medicines, as well as material and medical supplies for veterinarians, canine aesthetics, among others.

“We are a Mexican company and we realized that there was no formal concept of a veterinary pharmacy like there is for human use, since we have no competition we have grown very quickly, We closed 2022 with 11 branches in Mexico City and the State of Mexico”, said Ingrit Gómez, sales manager of FarmAnimals.

They have three store formats: conventional, standard, and standard with an office. The minimum investment is 822,000 pesos and can go up to 1,300,000 pesos.

These companies have been born and grown meeting the needs of the pet market and the consumer. They have also taken advantage of the immediacy of e-commerce to solve the daily problems of people who have pets.