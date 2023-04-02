Is the graphics card failing on your PC? These are the best programs to find the problem

Having a PC gamer is the desire of many of the readers of our community and there are many who, over the years, have undertaken the project of investing in a computer of this type to immediately run into the first big problem: the card. graph.

This piece of hardware could well be considered the most important element of all, since the history of our gaming experience will be largely governed and conditioned by our choice of card and its integration with the rest of the components.

If you have an unlimited budget, there are really no big problems, but if there is not a portfolio of infinite funds, it is most likely that you will have to balance and balance between this element and all the other parts that will make up the computer. .

This is where problems can begin if we do not document ourselves well or if we are poorly advised. Exposing ourselves, in combination with the daily use of the equipment, to one of the most feared scenarios: the failure of the graphics card.

We can get into a crisis when this happens, but in reality there are software tools that can help us and rescue us. Here our most recommended.

The best programs to analyze your graphics card and check if it has a problem

In general there are two types of programs: those that monitor your graphics card and those that measure its real performance with the hardware configuration and games that it runs. Our list recommends three of each type, with a brief description:

Image: Gigabyte | Gigabyte OC Guru II

Monitoring | OpenHardwareMonitor: A minimalist, open source and useful program that shows us all the essential parameters such as temperature, clock speed and VRAM load.

Monitoring | Corsair iCUE: Totally free, it is very precise for temperature calculation, but depending on the model of your card, it is likely to detect various parameters.

Monitoring | EVGA Precission X: We’ll be honest, actually almost every graphics card has its own program to overclock the part and monitor failures, both the ones mentioned above like MSI Afterburner or Gigabyte OC Guru II are good alternatives.

Image: 3DMARK

Performance | Furmark: The most popular program of its kind and perhaps the most comprehensive you can get. Just a few minutes running this program to put the graphics card to its maximum extreme.

Performance | 3DMark: 3DMark is the best known benchmark platform to measure the performance of the graphics card, see its performance but also to stress it and check its correct financing. The “bad” news is that it is a paid program.

Performance | GPU-Z: NVIDIA has its own program, it monitors some programs and does not stress the card, but it works to give you an idea.