Is the Haselstauden library closing forever?

Since no new line could be found, the district library will be closed until further notice.

Dornbirn. Library users can bring back the media they have borrowed until Friday, March 31, when the Haselstauden public library and games library in the MS Haselstauden will close its doors – at least until further notice. “Despite intensive efforts, no new volunteer manager could be found for the library and games library – and we are not allowed to be open without a manager,” explains Sylvia Spiegel-Hutter from the 13-strong volunteer team at the Haselstauden library.

For many years, the middle school provided a teacher for the management – public library and school library were thus in one hand. When Sabine Albrich retired as a teacher four years ago, she hoped for a good successor and was willing to continue running the library until then. Since there was still no sign of a solution at the beginning of the year, Sabine Albrich resigned as of February 1st. Since then, only borrowed books and games can be returned. A shock not only for the committed, volunteer team, but also for the visitors of the library. “Libraries have accompanied me all my life – I loved libraries even as a child and still as an old woman. I can’t imagine that Haselstauden is the only district in Dornbirn that doesn’t have its own library,” says Margit Pircher.

Visitors appreciate the accessibility on foot, the varied selection and the family atmosphere in the Haselstauden library, which opened 30 years ago as the first district library in Dornbirn. Lisi Feuerstein also went to the library and playroom in Haselstauden at least every three weeks with her two boys Jonathan (8) and Niklas (5). “We know almost all the children’s books that are available here – and we’ve always been happy to borrow games. Especially in these expensive times, a public library for families is invaluable. Here in the Haselstauden library, everyone knows each other, you get personal recommendations and the children from the area can come by themselves,” says Lisi Feuerstein about the advantages of the district library. Many of the library’s regular customers feel the same way and have put their name on the signature list for the continuation of the Haselstauden library.

employment desired

“The demands on a manager are quite high – it also includes 20 hours per week. It’s not surprising that nobody wants to do this on a voluntary basis,” points out Ilse Dreher, a volunteer library worker. The team asked around – in many other libraries with a comparable catchment area in Vorarlberg the managers – sometimes even the whole team – are employed. One would also like to have an employment relationship for the management of the Haselstauden library. The city of Dornbirn is well aware of the problem. The seven network libraries are an extremely important addition to Dornbirn’s library landscape and are therefore constantly looked after and supported by the city. “The coordination is carried out by the city library, which provides a staff member with an hourly rate of around 50%. It is precisely this cooperation – professional know-how and voluntary commitment – that has made the network libraries important contact points, especially for families, children and young people in the districts,” said press spokesman Ralf Hämmerle.

Ongoing discussions with the city