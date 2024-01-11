Isabel Pantoja leaves Cantora and moves to Madrid

The private life of Isabel Pantoja He moves between discretion and the public sphere like a skilled tightrope walker. Below her, the endless economic abyss inhabited by her debts. In recent months, the tonadillera seems to have undertaken some actions to clean up its accounts, such as the sale of the Fuengirola penthouse, seeking to put an end to monetary problems that seem to have no end. And in this desire for change, one has arrived that has been around the rumor mill for some time: leave the iconic Cantora estate in Cadiz.

This has been pointed out since We’ll see. Journalist Antonio Rossi has assured that the tonadillera is willing to take that step to move to the capital of Spain. The decision is firm and has been made, although they do not have a house yet., he detailed, emphasizing that this will be done regardless of the price. His choice is firm: She doesn’t care if the bank or the Treasury keeps it, because she asks for an awful lot of money that is unaffordable for any buyer.

An empty house and the Castellana dilemma

Although there is still no house chosen to hang the home sign, Rossi explains that his music producer, who is the one who would be behind this decision and even who would cover the rental expenseshas proposed to the singer the area near the Paseo de la Castellana as an ideal place to undertake this change of scenery. He has his home there.

However, this advice has clashed with the line that Isabel Pantoja’s entourage has defended for years: The artist would prefer a more remote place, on the outskirts, where she can live peacefully and without the echo of the media following her steps. In any case, Rossi has revealed that have already seen houses and that the intention of the tonadillera is moving into a vacant house so he could furnish it with the furniture he had in his attic in Fuengirola.

The journalist did not want to specify when this radical change will occur. in Pantoja’s life, but what has been highlighted is that the artist’s brother, Agustín, is overflowing with excitement about the new direction his paths are taking: Agustín is delighted because he has wanted to go to Madrid for a long time. Isabel is letting herself be guided and advised, and it is certain that they are going to move.. Another step in that rope on which the life of a singer who never stopped occupying the media spotlight that she so wanted to distance herself walks.