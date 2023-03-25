Isabelle Adjani’s forgotten album, composed by Pascal Obispo 17 years ago, will be released this year

This project, launched in 2004, abandoned and relaunched a few years ago, should be released in 2023. It must include songs with Étienne Daho, Christophe, Akhenaton or even Seal.

If waiting is part of the fun, then Pascal Obispo will be thrilled when the album he composed for Isabelle Adjani finally comes out. The musician announces that this forgotten disc, often mentioned but never unveiled, has been finalized and that it will be available this year, 17 years after its creation.

“I had Isabelle listen to it,” he told the Parisian. “She’s happy, it sounds like she wanted. With a particular atmosphere, a film music side, another electro, between Massive Attack, Ryūichi Sakamoto and Billie Eilish.”

Back to the 2000s

The story of this mysterious album begins in 2004. Isabelle Adjani participates that year in the collegiate song of the 10th anniversary of Sidaction, written by Pascal Obispo, and the two artists begin a collaboration.

“We did an original song together,” recalls the singer. “It was so good, I thought her voice was beautiful, and I said to her, ‘Didn’t you think of doing an album again? Don’t you want us to do one?’ She just said yes! Quite simply.”

The interpreter of Lucie then embarks on the writing and recording of this disc for Isabelle Adjani. An album of duets for which he summons the cream of artists from the French scene to mingle their voices with that of the actress. But the machine is running out of steam: “I’m not always fast, and the project has been put aside”, he summarizes.

Hope nurtured for years

Their reunion in 2018 is undoubtedly at the origin of the exhumation of the disc. That year, Pascal Obispo had released an eponymous album on which appeared All rightin duet with the actress:

“This song was on an album that I had composed and produced for Isabelle and which was never released,” he said at the time, adding: “I hope one day we will hear this album in full”.

Last summer, Pascal Obispo had published a photo with the actress of Queen Margot in a studio: “Recording of the album finished”, he announced in the caption.

The Parisian announces a first single in the spring before the release of the disc “normally in November”. It will contain collaborations with artists as varied as Étienne Daho, Christophe, Akhenaton, Benjamin Biolay, Seal or even the singer Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran.

This will be Isabelle Adjani’s second album after an eponymous disc released in 1983, written and composed by Serge Gainsbourg.