Ischinger proposes a peace council – and is taken in by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer

E-Mail

Split

More

Twitter



Press

Feedback

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified



are the

Wolfgang Ischinger has campaigned for the formation of a group to discuss the political order after the Ukraine war. But without knowing how the war will end, it is difficult to plan the future European state order, says expert Thomas Jäger.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

It is usually advisable to plan ahead. This is extremely difficult for the time after the war. Because the forces affecting the outcome of the war are so diverse that they are difficult to calculate. Unexpected events can upset all considerations and scenarios. That’s why Wolfgang Ischinger’s suggestion that a contact group should be formed now that will publicly and politically and strategically think about the order after Russia’s war against Ukraine is astounding. At the foreseeable end of the war it could appear as “part of a mediation group”. Even more amazing is his justification. He writes: “It is high time that we started a peace process for Ukraine. The West – including the federal government – shows itself to the Wagenknechts, Schwarzers and Prechts a completely unnecessary weakness when the understandable question about a peace initiative keeps coming back with the stereotypical answer that the conditions for negotiations are not in place for the time being.” A peace initiative council can only end in a dispute Of course, since the beginning of the war, governments, scientists and other observers have been thinking about what form the European state order could take after the war, what restrictions and what opportunities will open up. And they determine what shape it should have in view of the respective interests. This has been happening for a year, some publicly, much hidden. There is a reason why some governments only give a vague answer to the question of “war goals”, which should actually be called the question of the concept of order, because only the warring parties Russia and Ukraine have war goals. They don’t want to commit themselves publicly. This is understandable, because the interests, the political weights to be brought in in the future and the coalitions can change. And above all, the developments in the war cannot be foreseen with certainty.

About the expert Prof. Dr. Thomas Jäger has held the Chair for International Politics and Foreign Policy at the University of Cologne since 1999. His research focuses on international relations and American and German foreign policy. Follow our expert on Twitter too!

So would it be advisable to institutionalize dealing with questions of the future European state order? In other words, to create a peace initiative council that “should expressly meet again and again at the level of the foreign ministers,” as Ischinger demands? From my point of view not. It would soon become apparent that supporters of Ukraine had different ideas about how to deal with the post-war situation. Whereby it is not even clear how this situation will really develop. The participating governments would therefore have to exchange ideas or even agree on the basis of uncertain information about hypothetical futures. And that too in front of the eyes of an attentive public. Discord is to be expected, and what the Ramstein Contact Group in support of Ukraine needs least right now is discord. Because the effect of their unity can hardly be overestimated, which is why the Kremlin exploits every nuance of disagreement here and would do so even more. It is advisable to deny him these opportunities. Who becomes part of a mediation group? And who feels left out? Discord would already be sown if the question arises as to who belongs in the narrower or broader circle of this peace initiative group. At its core, Ischinger sees the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany. This is obvious at first glance, because they are militarily, politically and economically powerful governments, albeit with different capabilities. The reaction from Poland can already be foreseen. The country will want to belong in this circle, as will the Baltic states, which, measured by their national capabilities, are particularly supportive of Ukraine. Ischinger sees them in a second circle. That won’t be enough for them. The EU will also want to be involved. Why should governments engage in such hassle in forming a group? You are well advised not to do it. Because they have less to gain than lose in this process.

The book of our expert Thomas Jäger (ad):