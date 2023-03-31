iSIM, eSIM, Nano SIM: what are the differences?

The difference was already tenuous between Nano SIM and Micro SIM and now the iSIM is arriving in a market with multiple standards where the eSIM is struggling to establish itself. You are already lost in their evocation and would not even know how to recognize one from the other? You are in the right place.

©Unsplash

Gone are the days when there was only the Mini SIM card that roughly crawled behind the phone’s removable battery. The brother of the author of this article was trying to (re)cut his micro-SIM card himself last month with scissors to fit in a nano-SIM slot. This shows the degree of confusion that exists among some about the different standards of Subscriber Identification Module.

Currently, most of us use phones that still use pre-cut SIM cards received from operators, in stores or by mail. This is usually the nanoSIM for recent phone models, or microSIM for older ones. Few phones still use a standard Mini SIM card, apart from your grandmother’s indestructible Nokia 3310.

The movement towards a reduction in the size of SIM cards is old, but changed in 2016. In this not so distant era, connected watches are particularly fashionable, only their size is too small to provide a SIM card drawer, even nano . The GSM Association, formed by the largest telecommunications groups, therefore decided to develop the new eSIM format to correct this problem. Intended for connected objects, it is ultimately for smartphones that this standard will be democratized.

With the eSIM, no more SIM drawer

eSIM support was launched in 2019 by Orange in France. It consists of a card even smaller than the Nano SIM, directly soldered to the printed circuit of the smartphone. This can be activated using a QR code transmitted by the operators when taking out a subscription. Thanks to this, the subscriber can switch from one subscription to another easily.

The most stingy among us, who regularly change phone subscriptions without commitment, also know that the main obstacle is having to pay 10 euros each time for a new SIM. This makes the operation less profitable at the time of change. With the eSIM, this strategy which aims to take maximum advantage of operator promotions (generally for the first year of subscription) is all the more valid. For the consumer, the gain is not to wait to receive a new SIM to change operator.

For telephones, this means increased sealing by removing the SIM drawer which creates gaps through which water can infiltrate. It is therefore also a space saver for placing other elements, for example a liquid cooling system.

Who uses the eSIM?

For the moment, the eSIM is mainly widespread across the Atlantic, especially since Apple removed the SIM card in the United States in the iPhone 14 range. Operators had no choice but to follow the movement launched by Apple. In Europe, it will be the iPhone 15 that will start the trend, because it is now almost certain, the physical SIM card will be replaced by the eSIM in the next Apple phone.

In France, the eSIM is progressing slowly. Despite the support quickly offered by Apple and Samsung, which dominate the smartphone market, operators (apart from Orange) have been slow to offer this SIM format. However, the biggest operators now all support the format, whether SFR, Bouygues or Free.

The eSIM should thus continue to become more popular in our country, in particular thanks to the development of the Internet of Things which could allow this technology to reach maturity on the market. Recently, Google formalized support for eSIM transfer for Android devices, which will make it easier to adopt. However, the iSIM goes further in terms of integration.

eSIM vs iSIM: the differences

©Qualcomm, Thales

The concept of the iSIM is close to the eSIM. Unlike the latter, this new standard does not bring anything revolutionary since it is also activated remotely, using a QR Code provided by the operator. For the average user, the change will not really be noticeable on a daily basis compared to the eSIM.

However it brings a noticeable change inside the phone. The iSIM is not an independent component. Unlike the eSIM which is soldered to the phone’s motherboard, the iSIM is implemented as a TRE (Tamper Resistant Element or zone of confidence in the language of Molière) directly in the chip, at the heart of the smartphone.

Again, manufacturers can save significant space to place other elements, allow the construction of more compact devices or better heat dissipation. It also allows less power consumption, therefore a longer battery life.

In addition, a SIM function directly integrated into the chip could reduce manufacturing costs. Indeed, beyond the price of the card itself, soldering an eSIM or installing a card drawer is a manipulation that requires labor. This simplification of the process could mean a downward impact on prices. But only if the manufacturers do not prefer to increase their margins instead.

The deployment of the iSIM, it is for when?

This development could quickly unfold: Thales and Qualcomm demonstrated it on 1is March at WMC 2023. Integrated directly into a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the two companies ensured that this chip was commercially deployable.

However, this depends on several factors. First of all, the speed of smartphone manufacturers to integrate chips of this type into their new models. This factor itself depends on Qualcomm’s ability to supply processors. The specter of a shortage of chips due to the war in Ukraine is not yet very far away… Operators will then have to adapt to the standard and provide the necessary support to use iSIM. Given the speed at which they have adapted to the eSIM, nothing is guaranteed.