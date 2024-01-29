Islamic State group claims attack on Istanbul church

ISTANBUL. – The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul during Sunday mass in which one person died.

In a statement released Sunday night, the extremist group said it had “attacked a gathering of Christian infidels during their polytheist ceremony” inside St. Mary’s Church in Istanbul’s Buyukdere neighborhood on Sunday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said shortly before midnight that two men he described as members of the extremist group IS had been detained over the attack. One of the suspects was from Tajikistan and the other from Russia, he added.

The author’s statement was published in Aamaq, the media branch of the armed group, along with photos of two masked men with weapons whom it identified as the aggressors.

The statement detailed that the attack had left one dead and one injured, although the Turkish authorities indicated that there were no more victims than the deceased.

Yerlikaya said police had raided 30 locations and detained several people inside as part of an investigation into the attack.

“We will never tolerate those who try to disrupt the peace of our country: Terrorists, their collaborators, both national and international criminal groups and those who aim at our unity and solidarity,” said Yerlikaya.

The private DHA news agency reported that 51 people were detained in the police operation, including 23 who were taken to detention centers for eventual deportation.

He added that two suspects were driving a car that was brought from Poland to Istanbul a year ago and had not been used until the day of the attack. The attackers panicked when their weapon jammed and fled, according to DHA.

Istanbul police have not responded to messages seeking comment.

Sukru Genc, ​​the mayor of the Sariyer district where the attack occurred, told the newspaper Birgun that the attackers fled when their gun jammed after firing two shots.

Genc claimed that among the parishioners was Polish Consul General Witold Lesniak and his family, all of whom emerged unharmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Lesniak and St. Mary’s priest Anton Bulai to offer his condolences.

On January 3 of this year, 25 alleged IS members were detained in Turkey and accused of planning attacks on churches and synagogues, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Islamic State group had not previously attacked places of worship in Turkey, although it has carried out a series of deadly attacks in the country, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people, and a bomb attack 2015 in Ankara that claimed the lives of 109 people.

Source: With information from AP