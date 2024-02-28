Israel after Lula’s accusations: Be ashamed and apologize

BRASILIA. – The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, rejected the recent statements by the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which he qualified his criticism of the war in the Gaza Strip by pointing out that at no time did he point out that it was a Holocaust.

“We will not forget nor forgive. Be ashamed and apologize,” said the person in charge of Israeli diplomacy in a publication on his social networks in which he attached a montage of Israeli and Brazilian flags in a demonstration next to a worn-out Lula who was carrying a sign in the which reads ‘I didn’t say Holocaust’.

“Lula, you said that Israel’s just war against Hamas in Gaza is the same as what Hitler and the Nazis did with the Jews, and you offended the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust,” adds the minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reaffirmed his criticism of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he accused again of committing “genocide” in a Gaza Strip in which almost 30,000 people have already died under Israeli bombs since October 7, 2023.

“I want to say it loud and clear. Netanyahu is committing genocide,” attacked Lula, who also assured that he knows how to differentiate between “the attitude of a people and the actions of a ruler,” in an interview for the RedeTV! network.

“It is a historical fact. The Government wants to exterminate the Gaza Strip,” insisted the Brazilian president, while questioning the current role that the United Nations plays in this and other conflicts. “It has lost its reference, countries do what they want,” said Lula when referring to the defense that Israel undertook after the terrorist attacks by the Islamic group.or Hamas.

Recently, Israel declared Lula “persona non grata” and Brazil summons the Israeli ambassador in Brasilia: the diplomatic crisis sparked by the Brazilian president’s comments comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust has further soured.

The day before, from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where he participated as a guest at the annual summit of the African Union, Lula declared that Israel’s offensive against the Hamas terrorist movement in Gaza was “not a war, but a genocide,” and the compared to “when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Source: With information from Europa Press