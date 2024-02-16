Israel claims to have irrefutable evidence implicating UNRWA in terrorist acts

JERUSALEM — The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz said that they have “irrefutable evidence” of the participation of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in “terrorist” acts in the Gaza Strip and noted that it has presented a “file” to demonstrate its involvement in “atrocities” .

Katz assured that the organization “operates as a branch of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)” and accuses it of having “personnel involved in acts of violence.” “Its headquarters in Gaza is linked to Hamas tunnels, the evidence is clear,” she pointed out during her speech on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference.

Thus, he called for the resignation of the agency’s director, Philippe Lazzarini, and asserted that “it cannot be part of the landscape of Gaza,” while emphasizing that Israel “only seeks peace” and “has no intention of expelling the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip”. “Twelve UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attacks and the murder and kidnapping of Israelis,” he said.

“The return of the kidnapped is the most important objective of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The behavior of Hamas is identical to that of the Nazis towards the Jews during the Holocaust,” he lamented.

In this sense, he accused Hamas of using “civilian sites” and emphasized that its objective “is not to harm” the local population, alluding to the transfer of Palestinians to “safe areas” while Hamas “tries to prevent it.”

Iran, a threat

Finally, he urged the international community to stop Iran, which “represents a threat to Europe.”

“If the international community does not mobilize to stop it, there will be many Gazas in Berlin, The Hague and throughout Europe,” he warned before calling for the imposition of sanctions against Tehran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, while defending the right to Israel to self-defense.

Just this Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant publicly revealed the identities of the twelve UNRWA personnel who allegedly actively participated in the Hamas attacks.

“In addition to these twelve workers, we have important indications based on Intelligence data that indicate that more than 30 UNRWA workers participated in the massacre, facilitated the taking of hostages and looted and robbed Israeli communities,” he said, according to information collected. by ‘The Times of Israel’ newspaper.

Gallant stressed that UNRWA has “lost legitimacy and can no longer function as a UN agency,” and therefore ordered the Army to “transfer responsibilities for the delivery of aid in the Strip to other humanitarian organizations.”

Source: With information from Europa Press