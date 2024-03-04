Israel dismantles terrorist plan of the Islamic State

JERUSALEM.- The authorities of Israel announced the dismantling of an alleged plan prepared by four Palestinians to carry out a bomb attack inspired by the jihadist group Islamic State.

The Shin Bet detailed that the four detainees, residents of the West Bank, were detained in February near the West Bank city of Hebron, before adding that the cell had prepared nearly one hundred explosive devices.

Thus, he denounced that the ‘brain’ of the cell was Murad Markatan, who would have maintained contacts with members of the Islamic State abroad, according to the Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’. The other three detainees are Hasin Markatan, Muhamad Markatan and Ahmed Markatan.

On the other hand, he stressed that the suspects also had assault rifles and other homemade weapons, before elaborating that they planned to carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers deployed in the West Bank.

The announcement comes amid the spike in violence since 2023, especially in the wake of the attacks carried out on October 7 by the terrorist Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which left nearly 1,200 dead and about 240 kidnapped.

In response, Israel launched an offensive against the Gaza Strip that has left more than 30,500 dead, in addition to more than 400 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem at the hands of Israeli forces and in attacks carried out by settlers.

Source: With information from Europa Press