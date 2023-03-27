Israel justice reform: US says ‘deeply concerned’

“Democratic values ​​have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the relationship between the United States and Israel,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Sunday.

The United States said on Sunday it was “deeply concerned” by the situation in Israel, where the defense minister was sacked after asking for a pause in the justice reform project, and called for a “compromise” between the parts.

