Israel: More rocket fire from the Gaza Strip

Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have again fired several rockets in the direction of Israel, according to Israeli reports. The Israeli military announced that warning sirens could be heard in several towns in the border area this morning. Seven rockets exploded in the air.

According to the information, five of them were aimed at Israeli territory, two of them at the Mediterranean Sea. The night before, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed on Israeli territory. Nobody got hurt. As a rule, after such a shelling, the Israeli military responds with a counterattack.

According to media reports, the militant Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. He was a reaction “to the events in Jerusalem”. The Iran-financed Palestinian organization is primarily active in the Gaza Strip, from where it regularly launches rocket attacks on Israel.

Repeated violent confrontations

Yesterday evening, for the second night in a row, clashes broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Violent confrontations have repeatedly occurred in the area around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent years. Around two years ago, the situation escalated into an eleven-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.