Israeli army ends operations in northern Gaza

After three months of war, the Israeli army says it is ending major combat operations in northern Gaza after reportedly dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure in the area.

The military did not mention future troop deployments.

His spokesman stated this Saturday that the forces would continue to “deepen what has been achieved” there, they would reinforce their presence along the fence between Israel and Gaza. and they would be concentrated in the central and southern areas of the territory.

In recent weeks, Israel had already been reducing its military operation in northern Gaza and intensifying its advance on the south of the territory, where the majority of the 2.3 million Palestinians who live in Gaza are imprisoned in areas increasingly smaller ones in a humanitarian catastrophe under Israeli bombardments.

Members of Joe Biden’s administration have reiterated to Israel to reduce its harsh campaign in Gaza and move to more targeted attacks against Hamas leaders to prevent harm to Palestinian civilians.

Israeli retaliation by air, land and sea has killed more than 22,700 Palestinians and injured more than 58,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Health authorities say about two-thirds of the dead were women and children.