Israeli Army says it dismantled Hamas military structure in northern Gaza

Jerusalem .- The army of Israel announced this Saturday that “the dismantling of the military structure of Hamas in the north of the Gaza Strip ” and that will focus on the dismantling of the Palestinian Islamist movement “in the center and south” of the enclave.

“We will do it differently (…) this takes time, there are no shortcuts in the fight against terrorism,” declared General Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, at a press conference.

“We have completed the dismantling of Hamas frameworks in the northern Gaza Strip and we will continue to deepen these achievements and strengthen the barrier and defense elements on the border,” Hagari said.

Thus, he emphasized that the Army “is now focused on dismantling Hamas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.”

“The downtown area is dense and saturated with terrorists, while in Khan Younis there is an underground city with a network of tunnels,” he said, while stressing that the “lessons learned” allow for the creation of “creative” ways to “kill terrorists, destroy terrorist infrastructure both underground and underground.

“The fighting will continue throughout 2024. We are acting according to a plan to achieve the objectives of the war: dismantle Hamas, continue intelligence efforts, operations and military pressure to achieve the return of the kidnapped and create protection spaces to achieve security for residents,” he explained.

In this sense, he emphasized that “to understand the military operation in Gaza one must understand the enemy, Hamas, and how it operates” and highlighted that the “terrorists” move through the Strip “secretly” through the “terrorist infrastructure”, including tunnels.

"The centers of gravity of terrorism are under or near sensitive civilian sites, such as hospitals and schools that Hamas uses as human shields. Hamas terrorists move unarmed, dressed in civilian clothes," he denounced.

On the other hand, he stressed that “dismantling” Hamas involves “eliminating Hamas commanders, wherever they are,” which “makes it difficult for terrorists to fight in an organized manner,” as well as “fighting terrorists.”

“The fight against terrorism is complex and involves a cost,” acknowledged Hagari, who noted that “the forces fight face to face with terrorists.” “We learn from each incident and improve to reduce the number of casualties,” she concluded.

DEIF PHOTOGRAPHY

On the other hand, he indicated that among the objectives of the operations is also to collect Intelligence information, both through interrogations and through materials and documents located in the offensive.

“We have located computers, maps, radios and some 70 million intelligence documents,” he said, before emphasizing that the military has found “documentation” on Mohamed Deif, the leader of Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzeldin al Qassam Brigades.

Hagari confirmed that among these documents is a photograph of Deif found on a hard drive seized in Gaza, after the Army located in December a network of tunnels in which there was a wheelchair that supposedly belongs to the leader of the armed wing of Hamas. .

According to this documentation, it has been confirmed that Deif suffers from some type of disability, without knowing to what degree, according to the newspaper ‘Haaretz’. For years, the leader of the Ezzeldin al Qassam Brigades has been considered to be disabled due to injuries sustained in several Israeli bombings.

In another vein, Hagari highlighted that other objectives are to “destroy rockets and weapons” of Hamas, as well as its network of tunnels, before defending the assaults perpetrated during its offensive against various hospitals and reiterating that beneath them there are underground facilities used by the group.

The Israeli Army launched its offensive against Gaza after the terrorist attacks that left nearly 1,200 dead and about 240 kidnapped, according to reports published by the Israeli authorities. More than 22,700 Palestinians have died since then.

