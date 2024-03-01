Issey Miyake associates colors and organic shapes in women’s parade

PARS.- The Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake known for its sports shoes associated with the most elegant designers, dared this Friday -March 1- with unusual colors and organic shapes for its parade women’s fashion in Paris Fashion Week .

The Japanese designer Satoshi Kondo, in charge of the women’s line, indicated in his show notes that he sought to free himself from time and space, history and cultures.

The result is a fall-winter 2024/2025 collection that is visually very heterogeneous in materials, styles and colors.

However, there is a common sensation that emerges, that of the play of volumes, with draped dresses and the combination of complete outfits: hats, balaclavas, capes, fabrics, among others.

The personality and style of the house without Issey Miyake

The designer of the Miyake house, who has held the position since 2019, has worked on the mix and matchthis art of mixing with beauty to create your own style, your own personality.

Satoshi Kondo proposes, for example, an outfit that elegantly combines colors that are normally separated: black and plum or black and navy blue.

The show was also held in a very unusual location, the Paris Immigration Museum, an art deco building where the general public rubbed shoulders for an hour with the diverse fauna of the international fashion caravan.

Born in 1984, Satoshi Kondo began as a member of the design team at the Miyake house, before being blessed by the master himself (who died in 2022) to take the reins.

