It can be worse than alcohol

Abuse of fast food intake, together with other unhealthy habits such as lack of physical exercise, is linked to the development of health problems such as obesity or type 2 diabetes.

There is great lack of knowledge about the relationship between the continued intake of fast food and the development of a non-alcoholic fatty liver (also known as hepatic steatosis). It is a potentially deadly condition caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver and which can lead, in more advanced stages, to cirrhosis and liver cancer. In countries like the United States, it is the main cause of liver transplantation.

According to the results of a recent study published in the scientific journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, people with obesity or diabetes who consume 20% or more of their daily calories in fast food present very high levels of fat in their liver compared to people Consume less quantity or nothing fast food.

The general population also presents increases in fat in the liver when you base a fifth or more of your diet on that type of food, although in this case the increase is more moderate.

“Healthy livers contain per se a small amount of grease which by general rule represents less than 5%. We know that even a moderate increase in these levels could lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. We were especially surprised by the severe increase in liver fat in people with obesity or diabetes”, explains hepatologist Ani Kardashian, from the University of Southern California. “It is likely that these health conditions cause a greater susceptibility to the accumulation of fat in the liver”, adds Kardashian, lead author of the study. She considers that the hallazgos are “particularly alarming” in a context like the current one, in which the consumption of fast food has increased considerably in the last 50 years, at the margin of the socioeconomic level.