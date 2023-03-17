It continues without being considered by Quinteros: The complicated moment of Marco Rojas in Colo Colo

After the lackluster draw against Universidad de Chile for date 8 of the 2023 National Championship, Colo Colo has everything ready to face Cobresal in a new day of Creole football. With the mission of resuming the path of victory, the cast of Gustavo Quinteros had a great week of training and they travel with high spirits to face a new challenge.

And for the duel against the miners, DT has already defined those who will be part of the call. Leandro Benegas’ injury opens the option for Damián Pizarro, who is next to the delegation and could be considered among those who dress in the Cacique. On the other hand, just as there is good news for some, there is bad news for others, sinceMarco Rojas was again left out of the list made by the coach.

The difficult moment of Marco Rojas in Colo Colo

The absence of the Kiwi in the summons is not due to something physical, but rather it is a technical decision. The match for date 9 of the National Championship will be the second consecutive match in which the New Zealander will have to content himself with watching it on TV, which deepens his difficult present with the white shirt.

It is that the last time that the former Melbourne Victory was part of the team that dressed was in the previous match, when Colo Colo faced Magallanes, a game in which the footballer did not enter the field. It’s more, the striker has only played 86 minutes in this tournament, starting as a starter against Evertonwhere he provided an assist, and playing 16 minutes against Ñublense at the Monumental Stadium.

The good news for the 31-year-old striker is his recent nomination for the New Zealand squad.. Thus, after the current date of Chilean soccer, the player will take the plane to cross the world and join the team of his country that will be measured against the Selection of China on March 23 and 26 in Auckland and Wellington, respectively.

It should be remembered that Marco Rojas arrived in Colo Colo in July 2022 and, during said championship, He played 9 games, starting in 2 of them. With an average of 32 minutes played per game, he delivered 4 assists and scored a great goal in the victory of the Cacique against O’Higgins in the celebration of the star number 33 of the Eternal Champion.