The Goddess is debuting a new look! The Cuban singer said goodbye to the blonde and has opted for a fantasy color: intense pink.

Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya – the singer’s real name – made us complicit in this radical transformation through her Instagram account where she shared videos and images of the process of her change.

The reactions to her change have not been long in coming and while some love her new appearance, others prefer her blonde, claiming that it is more elegant and flatters them more.

“When you want something, do it. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, that’s how I want to see myself.”wrote La Diosa when sharing what she looks like after her recent hair transformation.

“Blonde looks elegant on you and you look beautiful, but that elegant thing is for some occasions. I love The Goddess that you are, so full of colors, give them all because they all look good on you”; “The blonde looks spectacular on you, but with that you look more youthful, I LIKED IT”; “How beautiful that hair color looks on you. Divine”; “I think the blonde was better but this one looks good on you too”; “You look beautiful my darling. And whoever doesn’t like to cover their eyes, darling”; “That color looks beautiful on you, and you were the first to appear on TV with hair in two colors and you made a difference among everyone. You are a very versatile artist and that’s what your career is about. You look beautiful and it looks great on you. Blessings, you are unique among all” or “I love everything, it looks good on you,” some wrote in the comments.

With this hair color we saw The Goddess attacking Aly Sánchez for a fragment of her show “From Banao to the world – 20 years of career”.