It is a great honor to be the leader of an organization that does so much

MIAMI.- For Pablo Lau, the presidency of the Kiwanis He arrived after having been part of the club for 16 years, an altruistic task that satisfies him. And now as president he intends for the organization to go further.

The service they perform in favor of those most in need is one of the reasons that have motivated them for so many years. He is also inspired to join a prestigious entity with an admirable track record over five decades.

“It means the world to do this work, because the Kiwanis hold a special place in my heart, they are like my family, the members are like brothers. The work we do to serve the community. The history of the club, which is long and very rich. How many times have I heard that someone went to university with the help of a Kiwanis scholarship,” Pablo Lau said in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

Likewise, he recalled the noble cause for which they work every day during different seasons of the year, organizing fundraising events or providing relief to the less privileged.

“Everyone knows our activities during the year, because they have fun at our parties. But the most important thing is the message, the purpose of our cause and the work we do in the community. We help thousands and thousands of children. We adopt families during Christmas, many of whom would not be able to celebrate without the support we have given them over the years. “It is a great honor and privilege to be the leader of an organization that has done so much,” she expressed.

“The camaraderie that exists in the club feels like we are a family. It doesn’t seem like it was a job. Apart from that, the events create the funds to do the projects. And the club has a beautiful thing: when we give a backpack full of supplies to a child or a scholarship to high school students, knowing that because of the sacrifice they made and our help they will be able to go to university.”

And the club will celebrate two important dates during Lau’s time in that position. Carnival on the Mile reaches 25 years in this 2024 edition, which takes place on March 2 and 3, and in 2025 the Club de los Little Havana Kiwanis celebrates 50 years of foundation.

“My goal, as has been that of all presidents before me, is to always improve, to take the club one step further to reach higher levels. In 2024 we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carnaval on the Mile. We are very focused on that. And we are also very excited and focused on Eighth Street, which was amazing last year. We want Calle Ocho to get better and better,” said Lau.

“And 2025 will be the 50th anniversary of the club. The Kiwanis started in 1975, so it will be 50 years in this community. So I will be very busy, but also very excited.”

To carry out his agenda as president, Lau relies on the support of the members, collaboration and the good work environment of which he is a part.

“I think what helps us stand out and overcome difficult times is the communication and camaraderie that exists in the club. Everyone’s voice and opinion count. Many times I am in meetings and I say: ‘gentlemen, this is what I have in mind, give me feedback (feedback). And an idea that started out small ended up being a tremendous event with different elements,” he said.

“We have sponsors who are very loyal, who have supported us since I can remember, who have been with us through thick and thin. So I believe in collaboration and communication, not only between members, but also with sponsors”.

But in addition to the hours he dedicates to the work of the Kiwanis, the 43-year-old Cuban-American works as a banker, a job he has done since he was a young man. Pablo Lau today is also the vice president of consumer credit at Amerant Bank.

Regarding how he deals with his professional life and his work in the organization, he commented that the key has been balancing both, but also the fact that he enjoys his work as a lender.

“I have always known how to keep a balance. I have my career, which I love. I work at Amerant Bank and have been a banker since I was 19 years old. I love being able to give a family a loan to make a dream come true, whether it’s to build a pool, pay for their children’s education, or a vacation. It’s very nice to know that you helped someone in that way. Still, I think there should be a balance. Not everything can be work,” she said.

He stressed that he wanted to join the Kiwanis mission because he identifies with the cause that the nonprofit organization defends: education.

“For me it is important because of the impact of what we do, because of the changes that I have been able to see through my works at the club. I remember the first time I adopted a family during Christmas. When I knocked on the door of the house, the little girl who opened the door had her little shoes open, so you could see her toes. And being able to buy shoes, something so necessary and simple that we don’t give importance to. And then seeing that girl grew up and contributes to society. “I think it is a blessing to support that cause and do the work we do in the community,” she said.