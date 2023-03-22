It is already known where Mimicat will perform in the 1st semifinal of Eurovision

JHere is the order of performances for the semifinals of the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. According to the information revealed, this Wednesday, by the organization of the contest, Mimicat – representative of Portugal – will play in 5th place in the first semifinal, scheduled for May 9th.

The singer, remember, was chosen to represent Portugal in Eurovision, which this year takes place in Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, after having won the Song Festival with the theme ‘Ai Coração’.

A Norway, with Alessandra and ‘Queen of Kings’, will open this year’s edition. follows after Malta, Serbia, Latvia, Ireland, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Finland.

In this semifinal, the 15 countries in the contest and France, Germany and Italy – who are automatically qualified for the final – will be able to vote. In total, only 10 of the 15 countries competing in the first semi-final make it to the Grand Final.

It should be noted that the first semifinal of this year’s event is considered the closest, with five countries participating in the ‘Top 10’, according to bookmakers. They are: Sweden, which occupies the 1st place, Finland (2nd), Norway (4th), Israel (5th) and the Czech Republic (8th).

The rest of the ‘Top 10’ of bookmakers is made up of Ukraine (3rd), Spain (6th), United Kingdom (8th) and France (10th) – who go directly to the final – and by Austria (9th), which plays in the second semifinal. Portugal currently occupies the 27th place.

See the order of performances from the first semifinal:

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool between the 9th and 14th of May, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have announced that the United Kingdom will host the festival, despite the Ukraine won the previous edition. At stake were uncertainties about whether the country would be able to host the event because of the Russian invasion.

