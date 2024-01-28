“It is better to be and not to pretend”

Seidy The Girl She confronted a person who criticized her on social media, telling her that she is in “misery”, to whom she replied that, indeed, she is poor, but that she has never liked to speculate or pretend.

“From the misery I see, it seems like she doesn’t make much money,” an Internet user wrote to her, to which she gave a forceful response but with the best of her smiles.

“I am rich in music, I am rich because I am rich. But I am not interested in pretending at all,” she said on her Instagram account.

The singer pointed out that some artists always show off luxuries, cars and houses that most do not have.

“It is better to be and not pretend than to pretend and not be. And I am not going to discuss it with anyone,” he concluded.

In another video, the interpreter preferred to respond to her detractors in nothing more and nothing less than in verse.

“Being humble is not being poor, there are millionaires without money; there are people who have everything but live dependent on other people’s things,” she said, with the closeness that characterizes her on social networks.

“Surround yourself with people who are spiritually rich, because in life it is not the one who has the most, it is the one who needs the least,” he said.