It is enough for El Tri only to draw against Jamaica

Mexico City.- Mexico did not give a good game, but the reaction was only enough to equalize 2-2 against Jamaica, in a duel of the Concacaf League of Nations.

In the first half, the game had to be suspended due to heavy rain and the center-back ordered the teams to go to the locker room.

Jamaica opened the scoring after an impressive shot by Bobby Reid, who silenced the Azteca Stadium at minute 7.

Orbelin Pineda made it 1-1, after a good combination and finished off a cross from Hirving Lozano at 17′.

From a corner kick, Edson Álvarez received a push inside the six-yard box and, after a cross from the left, he kneed the ball into Guillermo Ochoa’s goal.

Hirving Lozano hit a penalty kick and at 45′ made it 2-2. He charged with power through the center.

In the complement, both teams had the opportunity to increase the score. Mexico sent two shots to the crossbar, while Ochoa saved the third, after a shot with his head.